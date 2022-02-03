Many opportunities available for foreign investors in Karabakh - AZPROMO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
There are many opportunities for foreign investors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Yusif Abdullayev, head of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the Azerbaijani-Hungarian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.
According to Abdullayev, equal conditions have been created in the country for foreign and local investors.
Will be updated
