Many opportunities available for foreign investors in Karabakh - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

There are many opportunities for foreign investors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Yusif Abdullayev, head of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the Azerbaijani-Hungarian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, equal conditions have been created in the country for foreign and local investors.

Will be updated