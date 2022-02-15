Map for gas supplies to Shusha city prepared in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was released at 14:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

Trend:

The map for gas supplies to Shusha city has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing a report on the activities of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan in 2021, distributed the day before.

"Electronic maps of gas supply networks have been prepared, and an inventory has been carried out in Shusha city. The developed maps and technical information were submitted to the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, as well as to the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ministry stated.

Furthermore, similar work has been conducted in the Hadrut settlement, Tug, Boyuk Taglar, Zogalbulag, Azikh, Edilli, Ahullu, Agbulag and Shekher villages of the Khojavand region, as well as in the Gajar village of the Fuzuli region, said the agency.