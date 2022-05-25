Almost all electricity in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be produced using renewable energy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan has grandiose plans to introduce renewable energy sources in the Karabakh region, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

Soltanov made the remark on May 24 at the Italian Design Day exhibition at the ADA University, dedicated to designing and new technologies for sustainable development.

"Our plans to turn Karabakh into a "green" zone, a zone of renewable energy sources are large-scale in all respects. Our strategy, which we have been developing for a long time, is repeated in the EU strategy, which is very important from all points of view," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's strategy envisages electricity production on the basis of renewable energy sources, and very limited use of natural gas in Karabakh.

The deputy minister added that the most advanced technologies will be used in the region.