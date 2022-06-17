Azerbaijan expects increase in gas supplies through SGC - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan expects to double gas supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said during the 9th Global Baku Forum entitled 'Challenges to the Global World Order', on June 16, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has the potential to increase gas exports. Azerbaijan is in active dialogue with its European colleagues on this issue. We expect a doubling of gas supplies via the SGC project very soon," he said.

According to Soltanov, Azerbaijan also has great potential in the development of alternative energy sources, especially in the development of offshore wind energy, which has a potential of 157 gigawatts.

He added that Azerbaijan has already increased electricity exports by 45 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

"We also plan to create a ‘green’ corridor for exporting electricity to Europe. Zangazur corridor can play a big role in this regard, and we are already working in this direction," Soltanov said.