Turkish Albayrak, Port of Baku sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Turkish Albayrak Holding and Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Port’s Director-General Taleh Ziyadov and the Head of Albayrak Holding Ahmet Albayrak.

The strategic location of the port, its technical capabilities and achievements became the basis for cooperation with the Turkish Albayrak Holding.

Within the memorandum, the holding will invest in the construction and management of a bulk cargo terminal in the Port of Baku, as well as in the management of a Ro-Ro terminal in order to redirect Turkish wheeled vehicles from Central Asia to Azerbaijan.