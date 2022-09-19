AZAL to launch flights to Samarkand and increase frequency of flights to Tashkent

A new level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties was once again demonstrated during the SCO summit held in Samarkand attended by the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Against the backdrop of the intensification of political and economic ties, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan keep executing active works to expand the geography of flights operated between the countries.

Thus, starting from the beginning of October, the flag carrier of Azerbaijan “AZAL” plans to launch flights to another city in Uzbekistan - Samarkand. The flights to Samarkand, one of the oldest cities in the world, will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Also, “Azerbaijan Airlines” will increase the frequency of flights operated on Baku-Tashkent-Baku route up to 5 times a week.

Currently, regular flights between the two capitals are operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and will soon be operated on Thursdays and Sundays as well.

The opening of flight ticket sales is expected in the near future on the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. Tickets for these and other flights operated by AZAL can also be purchased at the accredited agencies.

Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and are permitted to fly under current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.

Detailed information about the rules of entry to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can be found on the website of the air carrier in the “Rules of Entry” section.