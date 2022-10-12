Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan, Hungary have considerable potential for business co-op – minister

Economy Materials 12 October 2022 20:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Hungary have considerable potential for business co-op – minister

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan and Hungary have considerable potential for business cooperation, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said at the event on the Hungary National Day and the 30th anniversary of the country's diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Commodity turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary increased by nine percent year on year.
The investment portfolio between the two countries is likely to grow as well. Top-level collaboration can already be seen in agriculture, transport, and education," he stated.

According to the minister, the countries have active engagements at a high political level.

"As a chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission, I would like to express hope for the fruitful activity of the commission and further successful economic cooperation between the two countries," Babayev added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more