Azerbaijan, Hungary have considerable potential for business co-op – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan and Hungary have considerable potential for business cooperation, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said at the event on the Hungary National Day and the 30th anniversary of the country's diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Commodity turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary increased by nine percent year on year.

The investment portfolio between the two countries is likely to grow as well. Top-level collaboration can already be seen in agriculture, transport, and education," he stated.

According to the minister, the countries have active engagements at a high political level.

"As a chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission, I would like to express hope for the fruitful activity of the commission and further successful economic cooperation between the two countries," Babayev added.