Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The volume of Azerbaijan's investments in Kazakhstan has reached $204 million, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at an event on the occasion of the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports on October 26.

According to Shahbazov, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and strategic partners.

The minister noted that the declaration on strengthening relations, as well as 20 documents, signed during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Baku, form a solid basis for the further development of bilateral relations.

He also noted the solidarity of the two countries in regional issues.

"Kazakhstan has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan and is currently participating in projects for the restoration of the liberated territories," Shahbazov said.

He stressed that cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, in the Middle Corridor project and other joint investment projects allows bringing the relations of the countries to a new level.

"The volume of Kazakhstan's investments in Azerbaijan has reached $100 million, and the volume of bilateral trade for eight months amounted to $369 million," the minister said.

Noting that all efforts of the countries are aimed at joint development and success, Shahbazov added that relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the regional stability and prosperity of both countries.