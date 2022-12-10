Azerbaijan creating reserves to ensure food security - PM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 9, 12:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan is creating reserves to ensure food security, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 9, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, in order to ensure self-sufficiency in food in the country, control over the use of agricultural land for its intended purpose will be strengthened.

"The total land fund of Azerbaijan is 8.6 million hectares, and land suitable for agriculture use - 4.8 million hectares," he said.