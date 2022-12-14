Azerbaijan suggests setting new rules on taxes, customs duties on imported goods (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 13, 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Taxes and customs duties imposed on imported goods in Azerbaijan were proposed to be calculated based on a new rule, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in the amendment to the Customs Code, discussed at meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on December 13.

According to the proposed amendment, the application (declaration) for the import of goods received by the customs authority should be considered within one day.

In case of necessity to make appropriate adjustments to the customs value of the release of goods, the customs authority must submit relevant notification to the applicant within 24 hours of the declaration’s submission to the authority.

If within 24 hours the customs value of the goods isn’t confirmed, the applicant will be able to apply to the customs authority (in any form, including online) in connection with the release of the goods.