Azerbaijan's Antimonopoly Service talks applications on consumer rights protection received in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A total of 5,570 applications were submitted to Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market in the fields of consumer rights protection and consumer market control in 2022, said the Head of the service Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

According to him, a total of 2,260 applications out of the overall number were approved.

He noted that the growth of the number of applications compared to 2021 was equal to 7.6 percent, while the number of approved applications increased by 30.7 percent.

"As a result, the economic entities that committed violations returned 318,000 manat ($187,058) to consumers, and the damage in the amount of up to 20,000 manat ($11,764) was compensated. Based on the evidence presented during the investigation of the received citizens' appeals, protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against 12 legal entities and 3 individuals," he said.

Abbasbeyli added that 54 percent of the reviewed applications (2,977 applications) out of the total number were related to goods, 39 percent (2,187 applications) to services, and seven percent (406 applications) to other areas.

Will be updated