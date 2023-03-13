bp, Azerbaijani SMBDA successfully complete "Entrepreneurship Development Program"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The "Entrepreneurship Development Program" has already been successfully implemented and completed as part of bp's cooperation with the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli made the remark during a media briefing dedicated to the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between bp and the SMBDA.

"This project, launched in 2007, became an important tool to support local business development by bringing together a variety of stakeholders and creating links between them," he noted.

Will be updated