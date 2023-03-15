Azerbaijan to build concrete plant in Jabrayil (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC, a new resident of the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, has been registered, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The new resident will build the plant for the production of ready-mixed concrete and dry glue, as well as will arrange the terminal for the sale of cement.

The enterprise, whose investment is 3.4 million manat ($2 million), is planned to provide permanent jobs for over 20 people. The manufactured products are intended for sale in the domestic market.

Three business entities are registered as residents and one business entity as a non-resident in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, located in Jabrayil.