Khanoba border point to help significantly expand Azerbaijan-Russia trade - official

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Khanoba border checkpoint launched after reconstruction will enable a significant increase in Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Trend reports.

Mustafayev made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony of opening the Khanoba customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

According to him, this border crossing will also expand the transit possibilities of Azerbaijan.

"The government of Azerbaijan gives priority to the development of the country's transport and logistics capabilities. Also, this sector is a priority in terms of socioeconomic development. The Khanoba border checkpoint is equipped with modern facilities and technologies, which will significantly reduce the border crossing time," he said.

Mustafayev also noted that the Khanoba point would significantly increase cargo flows from the North to the South.

"In one direction here we can ensure the passage of 550 trucks, 30 passenger buses and up to 1,000 cars and passengers," he added.

It’s expected that the commissioning of the "Khanoba" customs post will make it possible to pass up to 1,000 additional trucks per day.

The decision to reconstruct the “Khanoba” customs post was made in order to reduce the throughput of the “Samur” customs post.