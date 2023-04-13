AzInTelecom LLC to build new data center in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. AzInTelecom LLC will build a new data center in Azerbaijan, Sadig Yolchuev, advisor to the Chairman of AzInTelecom LLC, said during an event themed "Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions", Trend reports.

According to Yolchuyev, the corresponding concept of the new data center has been prepared and after its adoption it is expected to start construction.

"AzInTelecom is currently working on SIMA and cloud technologies project. The SIMA project is a digital signature that allows citizens to perform many financial and other types of transactions without leaving home. All solutions created by our LLC are based on cloud technologies," he noted.

"To date, SIMA has been providing its services only to individuals, and in the near future it is planned to offer services for entrepreneurs," Yolchuyev said.

As for cloud technologies, he said the company was working on transferring all government information resources to cloud storage.

"Today, as you know, we have two data centers in Baku and Yevlakh. The concept of a new data center has been prepared. We expect that the new data center will be bigger and more powerful," the advisor said.