Timeline for commissioning Baku Port's mineral fertilizer terminal announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Baku Port's mineral fertilizer terminal is expected to be put into operation in June-July this year, Director General of the Baku Port Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

According to him, it is expected to complete the construction of the terminal by the end of May.

"This terminal is of great importance, as huge volumes of mineral fertilizers are transferred from Central Asia to the West. The capacity of the new terminal will amount to 1-1.5 million tons per year, and the port's total potential in the transshipment of mineral fertilizers will reach 2.5 million tons," Ziyadov added.

In 2022, the Port of Baku handled over 6.3 million tons of cargo, which is 14 percent more than in 2021. Moreover, the number of transported TEU containers reached 52,300 in the reporting period, which is 16 percent more than in 2021.

The steady growth of container transportation indicates the need for the medium- and long-term construction of a large container terminal, which would increase the throughput from 100,000 to 500,000 TEU containers.