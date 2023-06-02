Capacity of new grain terminal in Baku port to exceed 2 million tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The new grain terminal will have a capacity of 2.5 million tons, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development department at Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum.

According to him, it is planned to increase the transshipment of TEU containers as part of the second phase of the construction of the Baku port. At the moment, the port is able to handle 100,000 TEU containers.

Moreover, one of the strategic goals is to turn the Baku port into a regional hub.

Khudayar Hasanli noted that the Baku port was the first in the region to receive the status of a green port. He also touched upon the development of international corridors.

"We are in the center of two international corridors - North-South and East-West, and the Zangazur corridor is of particular importance," he said.

Hasanli, speaking about the Zangazur Corridor, pointed out the importance of this corridor both for the development of the region and of global transport infrastructures.

"Turkish Mersin's access to the Zangazur corridor will contribute to faster and cheaper transportation. This will be for the benefit of both Azerbaijan and Central Asia. As for the global significance, the Zangazur corridor will also provide access to the Mediterranean Sea, which in turn is a very important achievement," he said.

He also said that at the moment the port is negotiating with the Asian Development Bank in the context of international experience in the issue of intermodal and multimodal transport.

The first Caspian International Transport and Logistics Forum began its work in the Baku Congress Center.

The newly-organized forum is being held within the framework of the 20th Anniversary Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian), taking place in Azerbaijan from May 31 to June 2.