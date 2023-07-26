FINCA AZERBAIJAN reconfirms adherence to gender equality (AD)

"Accepting the women's empowerment principles and following these principles are the contributions of private companies to the efforts of countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," these thoughts were expressed in the training organized by the United Nations Development Programme and attended by the representatives of FINCA Azerbaijan, along with other private companies operating in the country, on July 12.

Reconfirming its adherence to the gender quality and women’s empowerment, this May FINCA Azerbaijan, the biggest microfinance non-banking credit organization in the country, joined the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) established by UN Women and UN Global Compact.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles provide a holistic framework for companies to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community and drive positive outcomes for society and business. The WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The joining to the WEPs is a next successful step in promoting women’s agenda in business environment, as this April FINCA Azerbaijan won a Global HR Excellence Award under the category of "Best Diversity and Inclusion Strategy" at Global HR Summit 2023 held in Baku. Having 54% female share of the local staff, FINCA Azerbaijan pays a special attention to promoting women’s role in business processes at all the levels.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Celebrating 25th anniversary of its operations this year, FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients on five continents.

For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan activities please contact *2525 call center, visit https://finca.az/ or official social media accounts.