UN shares commitment to support Azerbaijan in achieving Sustainable Development Goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The UN Country Team is committed to supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan, representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat said, Trend reports.

Hayat made the remark at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, themed “Sustainable Finance and Investment.".

"The UN aims to continue engaging stakeholders and facilitate the creation of a collaborative environment to accelerate Azerbaijan's progress in achieving the SDGs," he noted.

The current forum provides a platform for the exchange of experiences and knowledge among countries, contributing to accelerating progress in achieving the SDGs, as the official pointed out.

"Substantive panel discussions, knowledge exchange, and sharing best practices during these two days will be a crucial tool for developing new approaches and encouraging innovative solutions to maximize funding for Sustainable Development Goals both in Azerbaijan and the region," he added.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of the region and international organizations in the direction of the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.

Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state institutions, civil society, the private sector, and experts are participating in the event.

