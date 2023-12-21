Turkish entrepreneurs find distinct development potential in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21.Turkish businessmen see unique opportunities for development in Azerbaijan, Head of the Financial Office of the Office of the President of Türkiye Goksel Asan said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"Transformations are occurring in Baku and other parts of Azerbaijan, and it is crucial to highlight that these modifications occurred during the occupation of 20 percent of the country's territory. Azerbaijan has assumed an exceptional position among the countries in our region, becoming the fastest-growing state in the last two decades," Asan noted.

"We must skillfully harness the potential of this development, both in the framework of the growth itself and in the form of investments that accelerate its pace," he noted.

Investors and businessmen, seeing the prospects, are ready to invest their resources in the development of Azerbaijan, the official pointed out.

"Azerbaijan offers numerous options for anyone who wants to contribute to the country's economic and social prosperity. Future investment opportunities are available in both directions. Azerbaijan welcomes foreign investors but also allows its residents to participate in international investments. Reciprocity is essential in this case. We anticipate that these reciprocal investment relationships will strengthen and grow, benefiting both parties," he added.

In conclusion, Asan expressed hope that Azerbaijan will continue to thrive not only in trade but also in various aspects of its social and economic development and that mutual investments between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will become the foundation for sustainable growth and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel