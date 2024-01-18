Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 18 January 2024 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan shares insights into newly drafted trade law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A law on trade has been prepared in Azerbaijan, which is currently at the approval stage, Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

“At the same time, work is underway to create an electronic competition portal. This will make an important contribution to the development of flexibility, transparency, and focus. The project has been transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers and will be put into operation soon,” Abbasbeyli noted.

