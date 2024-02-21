Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan counts applications to start businesses in liberated territories

Economy Materials 21 February 2024 13:26 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has received 1,780 applications from entrepreneurs wishing to launch a business in the country's liberated territories as of February 15, 2024, Director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Development of Territories of the Ministry of Economy Zamin Badirkhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region."

“Out of 1,780 applications, 497 came from foreign companies, and 1,283 from local companies. Most of the applications were received in connection with participation in tenders,” he noted.

