Azerbaijan undertakes creating innovative atmosphere in numerous major cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Efforts to establish an innovative environment in four Azerbaijani cities have started, said Head of the Innovation Ecosystem Department of IRIA under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, Trend reports.

She made the statement at a news conference focused on the agency's actions in 2023 and plans for 2024.

"The creation of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, and Nakhchivan innovation centers is already underway. In the first quarter of this year, various measures were implemented to boost innovation activities, including the launch of a new accelerator program," she stressed.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.

The Agency of Innovation and Digital Development is dedicated to organizing digital transformation efforts around the country, cultivating a local innovation environment, and strengthening the entire ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include conducting nuclear science and technology tests, assisting individuals and entities in innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

