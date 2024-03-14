Visa sees strategic partner in Azerbaijan - senior vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Visa sees a strategic partner in Azerbaijan, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Ukraine, Georgia, CIS, and Southeast Europe Cristina Doros said, Trend reports.

She made a remark at the 'Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan' held in Baku.

"Visa's worldwide goal is focused on promoting innovation, delivering smooth customer service, and digitizing payments. For Visa, Azerbaijan has been and will continue to be a crucial market and nation. Here, we have been in business since 1997. Visa has been investing in Azerbaijan and putting creative solutions into practice for all these years," she stressed.

According to Doros, Visa is able to implement new technologies in the payment space and make payments simpler, more comfortable, and safer for the people of Azerbaijan thanks to partnerships with the government of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank, and financial institutions.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

