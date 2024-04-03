Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association aims to expand export routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association (ATMIA) aims to broaden its export reach, Secretary-General of the association Shahana Sari said during a press conference on the results of participation in the Tokyo Construction and Design 2024 exhibition, Trend reports.

"We plan to widen our export footprint for building products, with Uzbekistan being an important market," she added.

The Secretary-General highlighted the Association's existing collaboration with the Iraqi Construction Association.

To note, the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association was established in 2017 and currently has more than 400 members. The main goal of the association is the development of the construction sector in Azerbaijan and the promotion of measures taken by the state in the field of economic and social development.

