UNDP plans to increase budget allocated for Azerbaijan - resident representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. It is planned to increase the budget allocated for Azerbaijan within the framework of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 2024, UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Trend reports.

"In 2024, we plan to raise the budget allocated for Azerbaijan to $37 million. Our main focus is on fostering a conducive environment that promotes economic engagement," she said.

Will be updated