UN hails preparation progress for COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Preparations for COP29 are proceeding very productively, given the short time frame for Azerbaijan, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at a conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Countries usually have about two years to prepare for this type of climate conference. In Azerbaijan's case, the timeline is very short; we have only about 10 months. By October, all preparations will be completed, and what I have seen so far is evidence of the impressive work done by the COP29 chairing team," she pointed out.

According to her, Azerbaijan plays a very important role by hosting this conference, which has a global scale.

"We need to ensure that the world reaffirms its commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. There are a number of recommendations that we hope will be agreed upon in November," she emphasized.

Andreeva mentioned the importance of involving every part of society in the fight against climate change.

"Education is fundamental in these terms, primarily for raising awareness about climate change measures. We would like to see more investment and cooperation between the economy, private sector, industry, and education sector for their interaction and provision of a more flexible approach to revising the education system, developing new skills, and creating new curricula," she added.

To note, a conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” is being held within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year” with a joint organization from the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education of Azerbaijan.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

