BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Baku Energy Week kicks off today, Trend reports.

Baku Energy Week, scheduled from June 4-6, combines three esteemed events: the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

The "Caspian Oil & Gas" and "Caspian Power" exhibitions will take place at the Baku Expo Center, while the Baku Energy Forum will be hosted at the environmentally conscious Baku Convention Center.

With participation confirmed from about 300 companies representing 37 countries, Baku Energy Week promises to be a significant gathering in the energy sector.

The event gathers representatives not only from Azerbaijan but also from a plethora of nations, including the US, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bahrain, UAE, Bulgaria, the UK, the Czech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Japan.

This year, Sweden, India, and Slovenia debut their presence at the event.

Their inclusion adds to the diverse pool of participants, most of whom are international entities showing a pronounced interest in Azerbaijan's green energy sector. Notably, 40 percent of the exhibition space is occupied by renowned companies, many of whom are regular attendees of such exhibitions.

This year's Baku Energy Week anticipates the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Chairman of Masdar Company, the President of COP28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Energy of Hungary Csaba Lajos Lantos, Senior Adviser on Multilateral Energy Diplomacy at the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State Harry Kemian, alongside notable figures like Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Cristina Lobillo, the Director General of the Energy Directorate at the European Commission.

