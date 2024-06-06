Azerbaijani SOCAR portrays digital transformation of its structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has been undergoing digital transformation for the past seven years, and the results are starting to appear, Chief Technology Officer of SOCAR Murad Abdullayev said at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports.

The Petkim plants, which are run by SOCAR in Türkiye, were the starting point for the digitization process, he said, and the achievements obtained there satisfy the criteria of the United Nations' Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In particular, he claims that Petkim was able to achieve a 7 percent reduction in energy use.

"We began the digital transformation of SOCAR structures in Azerbaijan itself two years ago, evaluating the outcomes at Petkim. This transformation covers all aspects of the petroleum industry, including exploration, production, storage, and sales," the official reminded.

Additionally, according to him, significant work in this regard was carried out at the Sumgayit SOCAR Carbamide plant, where digitization helps to select the best operational solutions.

"The goal of digitizing all SOCAR facilities is to achieve sustainable economic effects while reducing environmental impact," he emphasized.

The development strategy (up to 2035) of SOCAR includes digital transformation as a whole.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

Energy security, energy transformation, and green energy project funding are the main topics of discussion at the Forum, which aims to solve energy concerns that are important to Azerbaijan and the wider Caspian region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel