Italy keeps boosting food exports to Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Italy keeps boosting food exports to Azerbaijan, Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco said at a press conference in Baku today, Trend reports.

“Supplies of food products occupy a large place in Italy’s trade turnover. Exports of food products from Italy to Azerbaijan in April increased by 13 percent year on year,” he explained.

The ambassador further highlighted the abundance of chances for the two nations to forge new relationships and explore commercial possibilities.

“Major international events, such as the COP29 conference, can also contribute to this,” the diplomat added.

To note, Luca di Gianfrancesco was appointed to the post of Ambassador in Baku on May 20. This post was previously held by Claudio Taffuri.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel