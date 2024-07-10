Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on strengthening partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a final protocol on strengthening partnerships between the nations during the 13th session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The paper embodies the deepening of alliances in various domains, including commerce, finance, energy, transportation, agriculture, and innovation.

The session has been convened within the framework of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's business visit to Uzbekistan in Bukhara.

Along with the session, the Azerbaijani minister also attended the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company and met with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel