Hafiz Pashayev: Azerbaijan appreciates Tajikistan's stance on Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan particularly appreciates Tajikistan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said Aug. 11 during a speech as part of a series of lectures titled "Global Perspective Lecture Series" at the ADA University.

"We especially appreciate the position of Tajikistan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he said.

Pashayev noted that Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are friendly countries with developing business relations and humanitarian contacts. "ADA University has also made a modest contribution to this," he added.

"A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between ADA University and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and the first student from Tajikistan has already received a scholarship at the University. We hope the documents signed yesterday will lead to new projects in transportation and economy," Pashayev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

