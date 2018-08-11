Hafiz Pashayev: Azerbaijan appreciates Tajikistan's stance on Karabakh conflict

11 August 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan particularly appreciates Tajikistan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said Aug. 11 during a speech as part of a series of lectures titled "Global Perspective Lecture Series" at the ADA University.

"We especially appreciate the position of Tajikistan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," he said.

Pashayev noted that Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are friendly countries with developing business relations and humanitarian contacts. "ADA University has also made a modest contribution to this," he added.

"A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between ADA University and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, and the first student from Tajikistan has already received a scholarship at the University. We hope the documents signed yesterday will lead to new projects in transportation and economy," Pashayev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Azerbaijani president hosts official reception in honor of Tajik counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 10 August 21:06
President Rahmon: Azerbaijani-Tajik ties to further develop based on friendship, partnership (PHOTO)
Politics 10 August 20:45
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs want to develop relations with Tajikistan in ICT, agriculture
Economy news 10 August 19:35
Speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament, Tajik president have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 10 August 19:31
Tajikistan keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production (PHOTO)
Economy news 10 August 16:15
Latest
Iran’s imports of mineral products on steep rise
Economy news 11:32
Ad hoc group for Caspian Sea status wraps up final meeting
Politics 11:27
Prices in Baku real estate market up
Economy news 10:54
Kazakhstan announces projected volumes of grain harvest
Economy news 10:25
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender
Tenders 10:25
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 10:18
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40