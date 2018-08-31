There is progress in negotiation process for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Italian FM

31 August 2018 00:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

There is a progress in the negotiation process for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, speaking at a meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE, TASS reported.

According to the press service of the Italian MFA minister noted the progress of the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, despite the past elections in both countries.

Moavero-Milanesi noted that the OSCE should be a platform for a constructive dialogue between the West and the East.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

