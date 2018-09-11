Monitoring to be held on line of contact between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The regular monitoring is planned to be held in the direction of the Aghdam region on the contact line of the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on September 12, 2018, in accordance with the mandate of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sept. 11.

The monitoring will be led from the Azerbaijani side by field assistants of the personal representative Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller.

The monitoring in the Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces will be carried out by the Personal Representative, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Mikhail Olaru.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

