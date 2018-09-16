Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times

16 September 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 84 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 16.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

