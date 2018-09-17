Azerbaijani minister instructs taking tougher measures against shelling by Armenian troops (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited units stationed in the front line zone and checked the state of combat readiness of military personnel, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 17.

The minister of defense visited units located near the settlements that underwent fire by Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border for several days. The minister heard reports on the current situation and observed the foremost positions of the enemy.

The minister got acquainted with the situation in the foremost units and gave specific instructions to the units located along these directions connected with urgent retaliatory actions and the adoption of tougher measures against the shelling of civilians by Armenian troops.

Hasanov, meeting with servicemen, inquired about their concerns, social and living conditions, and talked to them at the tea table.

