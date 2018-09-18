Minister checks combat readiness of Azerbaijani units in mountainous areas (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry have checked the combat readiness of the military units located along the contact line at high mountain peaks, the Defense Ministry's press service said in a statement Sept. 18.

Having heard detailed reports on the operational situation in this part of the front line, the minister of defense observed the positions of the enemy.

Having inquired about combat, moral and psychological training, as well as social and living conditions of soldiers in the military units stationed on the contact line in mountainous areas and in adverse climatic conditions, the minister of defense gave specific instructions in connection with the timely and quality implementation of the necessary preparatory work for the winter period.

After checking the organization of military service and combat duty, Hasanov on behalf of the Supreme Commander gave valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in service.

