OSCE to hold LOC monitoring between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

3 December 2018 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact (LOC) between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops Dec. 4 in the Fuzuli district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a message on Dec. 3.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Michael Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 December 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 09:17
Merkel: Germany cannot turn blind eye to unresolved Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 November 14:40
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 November 14:28
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in border security
Turkmenistan 30 November 13:32
Latest
Comptroller: Israel is not prepared for major fire disaster
Israel 10:44
Swiss Stadler updates on car assembling process for BTK
Economy 10:17
Azerbaijan studying feasibility of launching new low-orbit satellites
ICT 10:15
New Kazakh cement plant to start exports to Russia
Economy 10:11
German Investment Corp. ready to invest in more spheres in Central Asia
Economy 10:08
Uzbekistan plans to join World Intellectual Property Organization treaties
Economy 10:02
Revenues from Azerbaijan’s first telecom satellite operation disclosed
ICT 10:00
Iran agrees to allocate $714M to railway projects
Business 09:59
US sanctions impact Iran's reinsurance deals with foreign companies
Economy 09:57