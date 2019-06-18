Azerbaijani minister: Armenian defense minister strives to gain cheap political points

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan made a statement that he personally ordered to kill Azerbaijani serviceman Elshan Khalilov, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a press conference, Trend reports on June 18.

“This statement was made to gain cheap political points,” he said. "The Armenian army is very weak. This way, Armenia is trying to gain cheap political points."

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is trying to peacefully resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"But if it cannot be resolved peacefully, Azerbaijan will resort to another option,” Hasanov said. “Azerbaijan proved it during three days in 2016. If Armenia continues to take a destructive position, we will liberate our lands by another way."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

