Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

7 July 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani minister: UNESCO ready to take more serious steps regarding historical monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Politics 3 July 15:55
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 4 June 14:12
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy 22 November 2018 17:53
French officials' visit to occupied territories casts shadow on relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 30 October 2018 10:19
Azerbaijani MPs send protest to State Duma of Russia
Politics 18 October 2018 16:01
Hajiyev: Armenia impeding contact of Armenian, Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 13 October 2018 15:10
Latest
Car bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni
World 10:33
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to come at around 2.8%
Economy 10:27
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
Other News 09:58
Greeks vote as leftist Syriza days in power seem numbered
Europe 09:19
Egyptian FA president resigns, head coach sacked after AFCON early exit
World 08:47
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 07:17
Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer
World 06:31