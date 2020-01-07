State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces have once again committed a provocation by flagrantly violating ceasefire on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service.

On Jan. 7, at 14:56 (GMT +4), Azerbaijani border guard, soldier Farzali Farzaliyev was killed as a result of sniper shelling in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and other senior officials are currently at the site of the incident, and necessary measures are being taken together with the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

