Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 43 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.