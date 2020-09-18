Azerbaijani MP: Armenia's draft law on so-called "genocide" aims to deceive world community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The draft law discussed in the Armenian parliament on the so-called "Armenian genocide" is aimed at deceiving the world community, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

“This draft law is intended to mislead the world community. Recently, Armenia has been taking such deceptive, distracting steps in order to conceal military provocations against Azerbaijan. Through this draft law, the Armenian parliament often includes fictional genocide on the agenda. But the inclusion of this issue on the agenda by the party that committed genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly is ridiculous,” Ganjaliyev said.

The head of the community stressed that the ex-presidents of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan are directly responsible for committing the genocide in Azerbaijani city of Khojaly.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.