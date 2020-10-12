Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 2020 08:48 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

The territory of Azerbaijani Aghdam region was shelled by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official
Loading Bars
Latest
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:09
Attacking civilian settlements - military crime - ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Iran Customs to compile list of goods to have them releasd from ports, customs Business 10:07
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
LNG market to be slightly tighter than last winter Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkmenistan, Georgia may introduce advanced technologies in cargo transportation Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 09:46
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:26
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:03
Azerbaijani troops have operational advantage along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:54
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:48
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal Europe 08:42
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite Other News 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:47
Slovakia to step up measures against coronavirus - health minister Europe 07:13
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms Europe 06:27
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500 Other News 05:45
Trump says he is recovered from COVID-19, prepares for return to campaign trail US 05:07
Moscow reports 34 coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 04:28
Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad US 03:52
Turkey reports 1,502 new COVID-19 patients, 335,533 in total Turkey 03:17
Israel registers 618 new COVID-19 cases, 290,493 in total Israel 02:31
Kuwait reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, 111,116 in total Arab World 01:58
Italy prepares new restrictions to fight spike in coronavirus cases Europe 01:15
UK PM to unveil new tiered COVID-19 restrictions Monday amid rising pandemic concerns Europe 00:33
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments Nuclear Program 11 October 23:56
Presidential polls close in Tajikistan Tajikistan 11 October 23:35
Georgian health official says measures in Tbilisi may be tightened amid increased coronavirus cases Georgia 11 October 23:31
Israel finance minister promises budget by December, another official quits Israel 11 October 23:14
Armenia itself “pursuing a policy of genocide”, not only in present day but also historically Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 22:38
EU's von der Leyen welcomes China's move to join COVAX Europe 11 October 22:07
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Politics 11 October 21:49
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int'l organizations regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:48
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official Politics 11 October 21:33
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 21:33
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations Business 11 October 21:29
Iran`s stock market gains over a thousand points Business 11 October 21:25
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:24
Death of civilians in Ganja should not go unpunished - Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Politics 11 October 21:22
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from US Politics 11 October 21:21
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian MFA hold phone talks Politics 11 October 21:21
Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:18
Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with OSCE MG co-chair from Russia Politics 11 October 20:41
Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 11 October 20:34
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 19:52
Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:55
If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:53
Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry Turkey 11 October 18:52
World Bank predicts surplus of net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan's balance of payments Finance 11 October 18:52
Azerbaijani insurance companies expand opportunities to use market potential Finance 11 October 18:51
About half of loans in Azerbaijan fall on household sector Finance 11 October 18:50
Azerbaijan's first independent factoring company places bonds on Baku Exchange Finance 11 October 18:46
German-Azerbaijani Manager development program modernizes its activities Business 11 October 18:46
Russian expert: Rocket attacks on Azerbaijani civilians should be qualified as international terrorism act Politics 11 October 18:45
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 11 October 18:45
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 11 October 18:36
Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology makes statement on Armenian targeting Mingachevir Power Plant Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 12 Oil&Gas 11 October 18:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 11 October 18:34
Exports of Turkey's defense industry products to world markets decrease Turkey 11 October 18:33
Ukraine reveals volume of oil and oil raw materials imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11 October 18:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s military-political leadership bears responsibility for crimes it committed Politics 11 October 18:26
Volume of receipts to Azerbaijan's budget through state customs decreased Finance 11 October 18:25
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector steadily growing Business 11 October 18:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up Finance 11 October 18:19
Azerbaijan's revenues from sales of ICT products increase ICT 11 October 18:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 11 October 18:15
Volume of customs revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan decreases in September Finance 11 October 18:13
Export operations improve between Azerbaijan and Brazil Business 11 October 18:12
Romania increases imports of Azerbaijani products Business 11 October 18:12
Azerbaijan reveals volume of produced pharmaceutical products Business 11 October 18:10
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 11 October 18:07
Extent of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani architectural and historical monuments revealed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:07
Phosphate production of Iran's Esfordi Phosphate Industrial & Mineral Complex increases Business 11 October 18:04
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Dashkesan village (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 18:03
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages Politics 11 October 18:03
Azerbaijani president says possibilities of Russia to influence settlement of Karabakh conflict incomparably greater than those of any other country Politics 11 October 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia's firing rockets on civilian population of Ganja city is war crime and gross violation of Geneva Conventions Politics 11 October 18:01
Ganja attacked by order of Armenia's military-political leadership, says Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 11 October 17:59
Armenia once again openly demonstrates its vandalism policy - Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Politics 11 October 17:58
Azerbaijan may put Armenian ex-president on international wanted list Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 17:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement regarding missile attack on Ganja Politics 11 October 17:52
US don't want problems with Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says US Energy Secretary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 17:49
It is no secret that Armenia fully depends on Russia today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 11 October 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break will of Azerbaijani people Politics 11 October 17:46
President Ilham Aliyev: We are going to the end, we didn't stop Politics 11 October 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 122 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 October 17:42
Azerbaijan calls on int'l community to firmly condemn Armenia's atrocities, says aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 11 October 17:40
Let Pashinyan thank Putin for fact that Russia has once again come to Armenia’s rescue - President Aliyev Politics 11 October 17:37
Moment of Armenia's missile strike on Azerbaijan's Ganja (VIDEO) Society 11 October 17:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to host auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 11 October 17:26
By 2040 number of stations of Azerbaijan's Baku metro to double Society 11 October 17:26
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain indifferent to all happened Politics 11 October 17:25
Iran's Masjed Soleiman Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its plan in full Oil&Gas 11 October 17:16
World Bank predicts payments balance to return to surplus in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 11 October 16:39
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau starts co-op with another company Finance 11 October 16:38
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Talish village (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 16:33
Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of airstrikes - MoD Politics 11 October 16:32
Turkey should, and will play important role in settlement of Karabakh conflict - president Politics 11 October 16:07
Russian media attack Azerbaijan encountered, harmed public perception of Russia - President Aliyev Politics 11 October 16:05
All news