We are crushing and driving the enemy out of our lands - President of Azerbaijan

We are crushing and driving the enemy out of our lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeev, Trend reports.

“If Armenia ceases fire today, for example, and demonstrates a constructive position at the negotiating table, we are ready to stop too if it makes a concrete commitment to withdraw troops from our lands. We believe that a military solution to the conflict must move on to a political plane, and we are ready for that. I do hope that Armenia’s bitter defeat will force them to think very seriously and make this decision,” the head of state said.

“But we are seeing exactly the opposite. The Armenian prime minister has sent a letter to the Russian President asking for military assistance. This is completely unacceptable. There is no basis for that. We are crushing and driving the enemy out of our lands. We have not invaded Armenia. This is the first. Second, Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk Group and, like all co-chairs, it must be neutral, as required by the mandate of a co-chair given to it by the OSCE. Pashinyan's sending this letter is, in fact, a confession. He admits that Armenia has lost. I think that this acknowledgment must be seriously analyzed in Armenian society and the Armenian leadership must be put under serious pressure to stop this war, the occupiers to leave our lands and ensure peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Thank you again for this wonderful initiative, and welcome again. I am confident that your event will be successful,” the head of state said.