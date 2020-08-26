An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

On September 7, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) will host an online international conference on "Opportunities for Improving Distance Learning of Foreign Languages 2020".

Scholars from leading US universities will speak and discuss ways to improve distance learning in foreign languages, online teaching and learning, engaging students in the context of online learning, modern educators, effective textbooks and online teaching.

The international conference will be broadcast live on the official Facebook page of UNEC. During the conference sessions, there will be an opportunity to ask questions from the speakers by the audience.

The international conference will be held on September 7, 2020 at 18:00 Baku time (9:00 a.m.US time).

Speakers of the conference:

Dr. Gram R. Smith - a foreign language teacher and researcher at Lynch School of Education and Development, Boston College, USA.

Maryna Teplova - a doctoral student at the department of English at Illinois State University.

Tacito Cury - the head of the US International TEFL Training Institute.

Gizela Cornejo - Academic Director of the US International TEFL Training Institute.