NEQSOL Holding to host prestigious Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2022 event

For the first time ever, Capacity Media will bring its world-renowned telecoms event to the Caucasus and Central Asia this year. The event, taking place in Baku on June 21-22 and sponsored by NEQSOL Holding, highlights the region’s role in global digital transformation and growth.

Other events organized by Capacity Media include International Telecoms Week (ITW), the world’s largest annual carrier to carrier event in the United States, attended by more than 7,000 delegates. This is in addition to various high-profile and cosmopolitan events such as Capacity Asia (Macau), Capacity Europe (London) and Capacity Middle East (Dubai).

Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia will provide a forum for industry representatives from major global and regional telecoms providers, as well as policymakers and representatives of governments, to conduct conversations that will shape the future of the telecoms industry – in the region and beyond.

Host sponsor, NEQSOL Holding, is spearheading the region’s digital transformation through its flagship infrastructure project, the Digital Silk Way. The project is being implemented by NEQSOL Holding’s subsidiary, AzerTelecom, and once complete it will provide the fastest, most advanced route for digital connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Yusif Jabbarov, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“This year we are hosting Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia for the first time in Baku, Azerbaijan. Undoubtedly, this is a remarkable event for the market, as it unites the key global and regional ICT players representing the carrier, cloud, digital infrastructure, software, data center and technology industries. The Caucasus is the connecting bridge between Europe and Asia, and offers large-scale digital solutions like those initiated by NEQSOL Holding’s Digital Silk Way. I believe such world-level events like Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia will serve as an excellent platform to further open the region, especially with its great potential and prospective for the international business community.”

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerTelecom, commented:

“As industry leaders discuss global and regional business opportunities across Europe and Asia, the formation of a new digital route between these continents will be one of the most exciting topics at the Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia event. Therefore, this event is also an excellent opportunity for NEQSOL Holding and telecom companies to come together within the Digital Silk Way project. AzerTelecom considers this event as an excellent platform for holding meetings and developing cooperation models with international companies operating in this industry.”

Ros Irving, CEO, Capacity Media, said:

“We are delighted to be building a brand-new event for Caucasus and Central Asia, with the support of NEQSOL Holding. The opportunities in the region for growth and investment are highly interesting to our international audience; the event will be the perfect opportunity to develop and nourish lasting business relationships for years to come.”

More information and registration for the event is available here.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The majority of the companies within the group are market leaders with over two decades’ experience in their respective fields of operation. The Holding brings these companies together to build a multifaceted and multi-industry business portfolio that ultimately helps strengthen strategic management and synergies between the companies. The Holding plans to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas.

About Capacity Media

Founded in 2000, Capacity Media is an essential source of news and events in telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider marketplace and focuses on the critical business issues that carriers face in the rapidly changing telecoms market. Through its portfolio of Capacity magazine and 24 large scale global events including Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), the Global Carrier Awards as well as networking receptions, carrier directories and an online news source, Capacity Media has become a vital source of business intelligence for the global carrier industry.