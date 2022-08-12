More than 1 million customers avail themselves of Nar+

The downloads of "Nar+", which brings convenience to the subscribers' everyday life, has surpassed 1 million. With the view of upgrading customer experience, the application has been serving tens of thousands of subscribers enabling them to get immediate answers to their queries and solve the necessary operations on the account within seconds.

“Nar+” in addition to its many functions, also ensures communication transparency for subscribers. Moreover, the users may perform various transactions with ease and have constant control over their balance. Live chat support services offered by Nar+ may be helpful for users’ inquiries, as well. Willingness to use “Nar+” runs highest among the residents of the capital Baku, along with Sumgait, Ganja and Guba regions.

On the occasion of 1 million downloads of "Nar+", the mobile operator, distinguished by its customer-oriented approach, announces a contest for social media users on the Instagram page of Jafar Najafov, one of the official faces of the summer campaign. Thus, those who mentions the most favorite function in the comment section of the contest post may get a chance to win one of the valuable prizes.

About Nar:

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 3 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.