Work underway to put out fire in "Sadarak" shopping center in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (Update)

Firefighting efforts are currently underway.

19:15 (GMT+4) The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire at the "Sadarak" shopping center in the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

The fire departments of the State Fire Protection Service and the corresponding forces of the Special Risky Rescue Service immediately arrived on scene.