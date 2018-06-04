President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran have strong political will for rapid development of ties (PHOTO)

4 June 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Head of the Presidential Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Recalling the last visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said that the visit was very successful, emphasizing the great importance of the agreements reached and the documents signed.

Noting that for the period that passed after the visit, the relations between the two sides gained new momentum, Ilham Aliyev said that the issues that had remained unresolved for many years were settled through joint efforts.

This shows that both countries have strong political will for the rapid development of ties, he added.

Story still developing

